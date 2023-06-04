Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Chinese gangs, Nigerian nationals dupe people on pretext of job, lucrative returns

Nigerian nationals and Chinese gangs are allegedly trapping innocent people on the pretext of offering money for performing easy tasks online or on the promise of lucrative returns by investing in cryptocurrencies, said a police officer.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:11 IST
Chhattisgarh: Chinese gangs, Nigerian nationals dupe people on pretext of job, lucrative returns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nigerian nationals and Chinese gangs are allegedly trapping innocent people on the pretext of offering money for performing easy tasks online or on the promise of lucrative returns by investing in cryptocurrencies, said a police officer. Moreover, it has been noticed recently that fraudsters across India are targeting people by using foreign mobile numbers and impersonating foreign nationals.

"As per the recent trends, conmen are using foreign numbers for committing cybercrimes with different modus-operandi," said AIG (technical services) Kavi Gupta. Sharing more details about the modus-operandi, the officer said, "In some cases, the tricksters using foreign numbers make video calls to people and when it was picked up by the latter, the former immediately film their obscene videos. On the threat of making the video of victims viral, they extort money from them. As another means of tricking people, fraudsters contact people by using foreign numbers and offer jobs. If anyone expresses his/her desire for the offer, the conmen take the victims to a telegram group and ask them to perform some tasks (like liking videos online) and pay Rs 150-300 for completing each task. Eventually, the tricksters ask the victims to make an investment and once anyone starts investing, they begin demanding money on different excuses."

"Similarly, it has been noticed that cybercriminals are committing crimes either by using foreign numbers or virtual numbers," the AIG added. On being asked about the involvement of foreign nationals in cybercrimes (particularly online forgeries), the officer responded that on several occasions the roles of foreign nationals, and activities of Nigerian citizens have been noticed.

The AIG said, "Moreover, in some cases, the involvement of Chinese and Chinese gangs was also reported. In some cases, people here impersonate foreign nationals to commit the forgeries." Describing the investment in cryptocurrencies as high risk and requiring technical knowledge, the officer exhorted people not to fall into the trap of those promising higher returns through investment in cryptocurrencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023