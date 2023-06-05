Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Hawkish pause for thought?

The latest comments from an ECB official are more dovish though, with Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco saying a decline in energy costs should help cool inflation. For today, Saudi Arabia is doing its part to keep crude oil away from those late-2021 lows of recent weeks, pledging an additional 1 million barrel-a-day production cut on top of an OPEC+-agreed pledge to restrict output that's seen Brent back to just below $79.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 10:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Hawkish pause for thought?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland: All eyes are on interest rates to start the week, in Europe as well as the United States.

Chris Weston, head of research at Australia's Pepperstone, called Friday's U.S. payrolls report a "nirvana" of strong job creation and weaker wage growth, and it continues to colour everything. The dollar remains on top on the view that a probable "skip" by the Fed next week just cements a hike in July, and any thoughts of rate cuts this year are getting cleared from the table.

Asian equities are carrying on the global rally, setting Europe up nicely to do the same. The Fedspeak that has been such a big driver of markets in recent weeks, will go quiet in the days ahead with officials in a blackout period.

Not so for the ECB, whose chief Christine Lagarde gives introductory remarks today at a hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. There's been a slight pullback in expectations for further tightening after last week's data showed euro-area CPI cooling more than analysts predicted.

Lagarde said that day that there was still "ground to cover" in the tightening cycle. The latest comments from an ECB official are more dovish though, with Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco saying a decline in energy costs should help cool inflation.

For today, Saudi Arabia is doing its part to keep crude oil away from those late-2021 lows of recent weeks, pledging an additional 1 million barrel-a-day production cut on top of an OPEC+-agreed pledge to restrict output that's seen Brent back to just below $79. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira continued its sharp descent since the re-election of President Tayyip Erodogan, despite the weekend appointment of highly regarded Mehmet Simsek as finance minister, in a signal the country is moving away from unorthodox interest rate cuts in the face of high inflation.

The lira weakened more than 1% to 21.12 per dollar in thin Asian trading, approaching the record low of 21.80 marked last week. Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

Germany trade data Switzerland CPI

Spain, Italy, France, Germany, euro area, UK PMIs Euro area PPI

US PMIs, factory and durable goods orders

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023