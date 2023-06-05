Left Menu

World Environment Day: JP Nadda plants saplings at BJP Headquarters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday planted saplings at BJP Headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of World Environment Day.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 11:42 IST
World Environment Day: JP Nadda plants saplings at BJP Headquarters
BJP national president JP Nadda plants saplings (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday planted saplings at BJP Headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of World Environment Day. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted saplings at the Gorakhnath temple premises.

"On the occasion of 'World Environment Day', Harishankari (Banyan, Peepal, Pakad) was planted at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Go Seva Kendra located in @GorakhnathMndr premises today," CM Yogi tweeted. Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended a tree plantation event and 'Safai Abhiyan' and said, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, I urge people not to use plastics as much as possible. We need to maintain ecological balance."

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023