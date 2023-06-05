World Environment Day: JP Nadda plants saplings at BJP Headquarters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday planted saplings at BJP Headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of World Environment Day. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted saplings at the Gorakhnath temple premises.

"On the occasion of 'World Environment Day', Harishankari (Banyan, Peepal, Pakad) was planted at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Go Seva Kendra located in @GorakhnathMndr premises today," CM Yogi tweeted. Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended a tree plantation event and 'Safai Abhiyan' and said, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, I urge people not to use plastics as much as possible. We need to maintain ecological balance."

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. (ANI)

