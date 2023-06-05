EMERGING MARKETS-FX down on robust US jobs report, Turkish lira near record lows

Emerging market currencies fell against the dollar on Monday as robust U.S. jobs data spurred concerns that rates may stay higher for longer, while Turkey's lira slid nearly 1% after the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as the country's finance minister.

MSCI's emerging market index for currencies edged 0.3% lower against a stronger dollar, led by Turkish lira that hit 21.1 to the dollar, not far above a record low of 21.8 made last week. Simsek's appointment signalled that the Turkish government is moving away from unorthodox interest rate cuts in the face of high inflation that dipped to 39.59% in May, largely in line with expectations.

Erik Meyersson, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB said, "Simsek's appointment is enough positive, but it's a sign of how the institutional and the economic policy environment has deteriorated that the Lira is still depreciating so rapidly." "There's a valid concern now that Simsek's appointment is probably more of a substitute than a compliment to policy changes."

Goldman Sachs revised its lira forecast in the wake of President Tayyip Erdogan's cabinet revamp, saying it now expected the currency to weaken to 28 to the dollar in 12 months compared with a previous prediction of 22. The dollar remained firm as U.S. jobs growth accelerated in May, leading to traders betting that the U.S. central bank may keep interest rates higher for longer.

China's yuan also eased on Monday, reflecting broad dollar strength in global markets. The South African rand climbed 0.3% against the dollar. The country's private sector economic activity contracted for a third consecutive month in May as rolling power cuts and inflationary pressures continued to weigh on business.

In central and eastern Europe, the Czech crown inched up 0.2% against the euro after the country's nominal wage growth accelerated to an annual 8.6% in the first quarter. Emerging market stocks rose 0.2% on Monday.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, oil prices were up $1 a barrel after top global exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July, counteracting the macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)