Andhra: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation launches 'Eco-Vizag' to fight against air, plastic pollution

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Monday launched a new campaign titled 'Eco-Vizag' for citizens to participate in the fight against air and plastic pollution. The 10 vehicles of citizen-centric campaign flagged off by TTD (Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam) chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday at Rama Krishna beach road on the occasion of World Environment Day.

While talking to ANI, YV Subba said, "As part of the campaign, focus will be laid on five components, eco-cleaning, greenery, water conservation, plastic ban and pollution reduction. The concept to change the habits of people, enhance the greenery, water conservation, pollution control measures, and also strict ban on single-use plastic. GVMC has already appointed the squads for the task and would press the enforcement squads into action for the strict implantation of the concept. Need citizens support and partnership to fight against pollution in the city limits of 56 kms beach coastal area." "The GVMC will also create awareness about ill-effects of open dumping and maintaining cleanliness. Steps will be initiated to increase greenery under the corporation limits as part of the drive. Beach cleaning activities and rainwater harvesting techniques will be continued on a massive scale as part of water conservation," YV Subba further said.

Meanwhile, GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma said, "Eco Vizag concept at RK Beach on the occasion of World Environmental Day to promote Greenery and fight against pollution. The GVMC Commissioner said that 10 enforcement teams are being readied as part of the campaign. Each team have two GVMC staff to create awareness and impose fines against violators, he said, adding that special vehicles provided to the squad teams." "GVMC staff would conduct inspections on commercial and business establishments, besides educational and other institutions too. These enforcement teams would also impose fines if necessary. For long-term implementation, an eco-fund would also be set up with the participation of the public, businesses, and commercial establishments," he added.

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community.According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. (ANI)

