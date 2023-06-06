Left Menu

Brazil to reintroduce diesel tax to pay for Lula's auto program

Brazil's government will partially reintroduce a federal diesel tax this year to pay for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to bring down the cost of vehicles, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 05:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 05:07 IST
Brazil to reintroduce diesel tax to pay for Lula's auto program

Brazil's government will partially reintroduce a federal diesel tax this year to pay for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to bring down the cost of vehicles, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday. The plan offers tax credits to manufacturers who lower auto prices. Last year, former President Jair Bolsonaro eliminated the diesel tax until the end of 2023 to combat inflation ahead of the presidential election.

Lula had previously said the tax would remain suspended through the end of 2023, but under his temporary executive order, a partial reinstatement of 0.11 reais ($0.022) per liter out of the total cut of 0.35 reais per liter will take effect in September. Brazil's president has the authority to temporarily reintroduce the tax without congressional approval.

According to sources, the government initially aimed for a still higher diesel tax to help boost public accounts. The diesel tax hike is expected to generate around 1.5 billion reais to pay for the tax credits, Haddad said at a press conference.

An estimated 1 billion reais of the diesel tax proceeds will go to discounts for buses and trucks, while the remainder will be used for passenger cars, the minister added. The plan would give carmakers tax credits for granting discounts, ranging from 2,000 reais to 8,000 reais for cars depending on energy efficiency, price and domestic content.

Expected discounts for consumers will range from 1.6% to 11.6% of the vehicle cost, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said at the same press conference. Separately on Monday, Haddad announced a program to renegotiate consumer debt targeting families earning up to two minimum wages and total debt of up to 5,000 reais ($1,015). ($1 = 4.9270 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
Tetra Pak Makes Further Progress on Sustainability Transformation

Tetra Pak Makes Further Progress on Sustainability Transformation

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023