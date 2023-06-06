Left Menu

Karnataka: Five killed, 13 injured in road accident in Yadgiri

Five persons were killed and 13 were seriously injured after a car hit a parked truck in Karnataka's Yadgiri district, said the police on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 09:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and 13 seriously injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck in Karnataka's Yadagiri district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened near Balichakra Cross in the Yadgiri district on Tuesday morning. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

