Kerala's demands relating to fishing sector will be sympathetically considered: Union Fisheries Minister

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday said that Kerala's demands and proposals related to the fishing sector will be sympathetically considered.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said that the central government's decision to create a special ministry for fisheries revealed the importance that it gave to the sector.

The union minister was speaking at the Kasaragod Town Hall after inaugurating the 7th phase of 'Sagar Parikrama', a government release said.

An interaction was also organised with fishermen during which the minister distributed assistance, awards, and certificate, the release said.

At the event, he said that during his three-day visit to the coastal areas of Kerala, he would try to understand the problems faced by the sector and accordingly, steps would be taken for its comprehensive development.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan pointed out that this was for the first time that a union minister was travelling more than 8,000 km by sea to directly understand the problems faced by coastal regions, the release said.

Financial assistance of more than Rs 16 lakh was distributed at the event under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, it said.

