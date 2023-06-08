Left Menu

Himachal: Russian woman who fell into 50 metre-deep gorge rescued by police

The woman who has been identified as Vera Litvinov had left for Khoh Waterfall from Old Manali along with her friend, Iurii Iarovoi, also a foreign national.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:40 IST
Rescue of Russian woman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Manali police on Thursday rescued a Russian woman who had slipped and fallen into a 50-metre deep gorge. The police received information about the woman who was grievously injured on Wednesday at around 8.30 pm. Police sources said the woman, identified as Vera Litvinov, had left for Khoh Waterfall from Old Manali along with her friend, Iurii Iarovoi, also a foreign national. Both of them had left without a local guide.

As soon as the police received information about the incident a team comprising Assistant of sub-inspector Prakash Chand, Police Sub-Inspector Ishant Sen, Head Constable Vinod Kumar, Constable Govind, a woman constable Ruveena and the local rescue team headed by a local named Jogi jumped into action. The team reached the spot after around two to three hours of trekking from Old Manali and rescued the foreign national. She was then brought to a hospital in Manali in a stretcher. The condition of the woman is serious and her treatment is ongoing. (ANI)

