Mira Road murder: "Woman's body parts boiled in pressure cooker," says Police

Gory details of the heinous crime in which a man accused of killing his live-in partner in Mumbai, used a tree cutter to cut the corpse into pieces. The accused boiled the pieces in a pressure cooker to ensure there was no foul smell and then filled them in plastic bags to dispose them of. In a spine-chilling murder case, a 32-year-old woman was brutally murdered and later cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner in Maharashtra's Thane.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sane, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale while speaking to ANI said that the accused boiled the pieces of body is true but he didn't fed the dogs with her body pieces.

"We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house. The accused Manoj Sane killed her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation," Bajbale said. "The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn't feed her body pieces to dogs. The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June," he added.

According to the Police, the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them. "Yesterday we received a report of foul smell from a flat in a society. When the police broke open the door of the house, they found pieces of a dead body in a lot of utensils and buckets in the kitchen. Investigation revealed that a couple lived there, they have been identified. In this matter, we have registered a case under the relevant sections.

On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat. As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.

Police further said that Saraswati Vaidya the reason behind the murder is said to be a fight between the couple. "The reason behind the murder is said to be a fight between the couple after which the woman had poison. The police have taken his statement. In further interrogation, the reason behind the murder will come out. The most shocking thing to be noticed is that in such a big society no one knew about that incident. If a person is missing for the past 2-3 days, then it is a possibility that the person is in danger. We should be vigilant toward each other then such incidents can be avoided," member of Maharashtra State Commission for Women Utkarsha Rupwate said.

In the case, the forensic team left Naya Nagar Police Station and arrived at the couple's residence on Thursday in the Mira Road murder case. The incident came to light after 3-4 days of the occurrence of the murder, according to the police.

This came as a shock for the nation reminding a similar incident that occurred in Delhi, last year where 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her live-in partner. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)