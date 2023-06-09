Left Menu

Level 3 fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area

A fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area on Friday night, the official said.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

The fire in the building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area reached level three. "The fire started at 1:38 am on Friday," the official said.

All the people trapped in the building have been evacuated safely. No injury or causality has been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

