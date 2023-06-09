Left Menu

Life insurers witness 4 pc decline in new biz premium to Rs 23,477.8 cr in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:14 IST
Life insurers witness 4 pc decline in new biz premium to Rs 23,477.8 cr in May
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 per cent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in May 2023, data from the Life Insurance Council showed.

All 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of Rs 24,480.36 crore in the same month a year ago (May 2022).

LIC -- the only state-owned and the largest life insurer in the country -- recorded an 11.26 per cent decline in its new business premium at Rs 14,056.29 crore during the month against Rs 15,840.63 crore a year ago, as per data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

The rest 23 players in the private sector, however, witnessed their combined new business premium rise by 9.05 per cent to Rs 9,421.51 crore from Rs 8,639.72 crore in May 2022.

On a cumulative basis, all 24 players registered a 15 per cent fall in new business premium income during April-May period of 2023-24 at Rs 36,043.11 crore compared to Rs 42,419.97 crore in the same period of 2022-23, as per the data. LIC's new business declined by 28 per cent in the first two months of the fiscal to Rs 19,866 crore against Rs 27,557 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023