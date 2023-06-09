National Education Policy focuses on culture, heritage of our country, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the 'National Education Policy' (NEP) was formulated focussing on the culture and heritage of the country. CM Saha inaugurated the implementation of NEP in Higher Education in Tripura at Agartala Town Hall.

While talking to ANI, CM Manik Saha said, "In states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and in many other places, the educational policy has already been adopted. Today we have also started in higher education and in degree courses. It has become convenient for some candidates to avail the certificate of diploma." "The formula of NEP has easy entry and exit. This is very appreciable. Focusing on the culture and heritage of our country, a new education policy has been formulated. I want to thank the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. In Tripura today, I have with me the director of higher education, the Vice Chancellor of Tripura Central University and the Vice Chancellor of MBB State University. So together they have put in their efforts to introduce and implement this NEP in the state. The policy has gone through different steps to be scrutinized and finally has been accepted to be implemented," he added.

"I want to thank and congratulate everyone for this. The coming days for the student of Tripura will be golden," CM Saha further remarked. Giving his suggestion for teachers and students on NEP, the CM said, "Initially to accept and use this policy may be difficult but gradually in the area of digitalisation exhibit will be easy."

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha also visited Central Sanskrit University in the capital. The visit was scheduled under the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vikas Tirth which falls under the Mega Jan Sampark Campaign, a month-long program on the completion of nine years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is to see, check and realize to describe to others the Good governance, Good works of BJP under the landmark leadership of Hon'ble PM, Narendra Modi", said CM Saha. Further, elaborating on Vikas Tirth Yatra, CM Saha said, "I am on Vikas Tirth Yatra to check the good work done by the BJP government during the past nine years. I am at Sanskrit University in Lebucherra. Tripura which was beyond imagination, incredible work has been carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Lauding the BJP government, he added, "The Central Sanskrit University is like any other standard national university of the country. I have visited all the departments which are now well-fixed and decorated. Here, students can study for intermediate, graduate, master's degree, and PhD. Students from different parts of Northeaster come over here and take admission as hostel facilities and other requirements are there in the infrastructure. I am proud of my state and proud of my country for giving such a wonderful National level University in a state like Tripura. I have talked with the faculties I have seen the library and this is wonderful. Library facilities are also included in the faculty". (ANI)

