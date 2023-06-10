Left Menu

Judicial Inquiry Commission Chairman arrives in Imphal to probe Manipur violence

Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court (Retd.) who is the Chairperson of the Judicial Inquiry Commission (Manipur Commission) and Himangshu Sekhar Das (Retd.) IAS who is a member of the commission arrived in the city.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The chairman of the three-member Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) to probe ethnic violence in Manipur arrived in Manipur on Friday. Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court (Retd.) who is the Chairperson of the Judicial Inquiry Commission (Manipur Commission) and Himangshu Sekhar Das (Retd.) IAS who is a member of the commission arrived in the city.

Both the Chairman and member were received in Imphal Airport by Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur and Rajiv Singh, DGP, Manipur. The judicial commission under the chairmanship of the Gauhati High Court's former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba will start the inquiry.

On May 3, large-scale violence broke out in Manipur and as a result of the violence, many residents of Manipur lost their lives and several others got seriously injured; their houses and properties were burnt down as a result of arson and many of them were rendered homeless. The Manipur Government on May 29 recommended for the institution of the Judicial Inquiry Commission to look into the causes and associated factors of the crisis and the incidents that happened on May 3 and afterwards under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on June 4 appointed a commission of inquiry consisting of Justice Ajai Lamba, Himanshu Shekhar Das and Aloka Prabhakar. MHA has also asked the probe panel to submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.

The inquiry of the Commission, whose headquarters shall be at Imphal, shall also be in regard to the complaints or allegations that may be made before the panel by any individual, or association, in such form and accompanied by such affidavits, as may be specified by the Commission. The Commission shall make an inquiry on the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in the state and thereafter, the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence, whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals, the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent and to deal with the said violence and riots.

They will also conduct an inquiry to consider such matters as may be found relevant in the course of inquiry. (ANI)

