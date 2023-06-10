"Along with Congress, BJP too has started following the path of AAP," says Delhi CM Kejriwal on cash transfers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that along with the Congress, BJP has also started following the path shown by AAP adding that guarantees by Congress in Karnataka were a copy of AAP's manifesto. Reacting to the announcement made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on transferring Rs 1000 to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "Along with Congress, BJP also started following the path shown by AAP. Congress's guarantees in Karnataka were a copy of AAP's manifesto. Now in MP BJP has caught the path of AAP. It's a good thing. There should be welfare of the public. Be it this party or that party. it doesn't matter."

Earlier today Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government has received 1.25 crore registrations under 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana'. While addressing the press conference, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said," Today is one of the most significant days of my life. From today evening from Jabalpur, we will start transferring Rs 1000 to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.' We have received 1.25 crore registrations."

"In 12 months, all my sisters will get Rs 12,000 in their accounts. With the introduction of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, women will get empowered and will be able to fulfill their basic needs," he added. Earlier the five 'main' guarantees, which Congress promised to fulfill after coming to power in Karnataka, were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Also, in the year 2022, the Aam Admi party had made a poll promise in assembly elections of Punjab and Gujarat that if voted to power then the party will credit Rs 1000 per month to the accounts of women who are aged above 18 in the state. (ANI)

