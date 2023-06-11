Left Menu

Assam CM holds meeting with officials on preparations to combat possible floods during monsoon

"Honourable Chief Minister has directed all officials to be present on the ground and keep a tight vigil on the situation", said the official statement by Chief Minister's Office.

CM Hemanta Biswa Sharma holding meeting with officials. Image Credit: ANI
Keeping in view the coming monsoon season, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma, on Sunday, held an in-depth meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the state and other officials via video conferencing to gear up to tackle possible floods in the state. "Honourable Chief Minister has directed all officials to be present on the ground and keep a tight vigil on the situation", said the official statement by Chief Minister's Office.

In addition to this, Chief Minister Sharma issued instructions to the officials to keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on alert. He also directed the officials to visit embankment breach areas and monitor them. "HCM has issued instructions to; Keep NDRF & SDRF on alert. Visit embankment breach areas & monitor them. Maintaining roads in flood & landslide prone areas. Availability of doctors & medicines Keeping ample buffer & fodder stock. Allot dedicated phone numbers", said the official statement.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon set in over the northeast on Saturday. Assam saw light drizzle on Sunday bringing relief from the scorching heat.

Monsoon is crucial, especially for kharif crops dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi. Monsoon hit Kerala on Thursday (June 8), a week late than its actual expected date of June 1. (ANI).

