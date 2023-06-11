Union Fisheries minister lays stone for Kerala's Thoppumpady fishing harbour modernisation project

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Thoppumpady fishing harbour modernisation project at Samudrika Hall in Willingdon Island.

The harbour, run by Cochin Port Authority, is being modernised at a cost of Rs 169.17 crore with central financial assistance of Rs 100 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The project is implemented in convergence with the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under Sagarmala.

''The government has approved projects to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore for the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres under Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Sagarmala scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Yojana (PMMSY) Scheme,'' Rupala said at the event.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was also present at the event.

The main activities taken up under modernization include establishment of air-conditioned auction halls, fish dressing unit, packaging unit, internal roads, loading and unloading platforms, office, dormitory and food court.

The project has a PPP component of Rs 55.85 crore which include components such as establishment of cold storages, slurry and tube ice plants, multi-level car parking facility, reverse osmosis plant, food court, retail market, etc.

''The project will benefit 700 fishing boats operating at Cochin fishing harbor, which will support direct livelihoods of about 10,000 fishers and indirect livelihoods of about 30,000 fishers across the value chain,'' an official statement said.

It is envisaged that the modernization project will support substantial improvement in the hygienic conditions and increase in earnings from export of fish and fish products, it added.

National Fisheries Development Board Chief Executive Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Cochin Port Authority Chairperson M Beena, Kerala government's Principal Secretary (fisheries) K S Srinivas were among other officials present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)