Left Menu

Union Fisheries minister lays stone for Kerala's Thoppumpady fishing harbour modernisation project

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:21 IST
Union Fisheries minister lays stone for Kerala's Thoppumpady fishing harbour modernisation project
Parshottam Rupala, Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Thoppumpady fishing harbour modernisation project at Samudrika Hall in Willingdon Island.

The harbour, run by Cochin Port Authority, is being modernised at a cost of Rs 169.17 crore with central financial assistance of Rs 100 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The project is implemented in convergence with the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under Sagarmala.

''The government has approved projects to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore for the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres under Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Sagarmala scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Yojana (PMMSY) Scheme,'' Rupala said at the event.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was also present at the event.

The main activities taken up under modernization include establishment of air-conditioned auction halls, fish dressing unit, packaging unit, internal roads, loading and unloading platforms, office, dormitory and food court.

The project has a PPP component of Rs 55.85 crore which include components such as establishment of cold storages, slurry and tube ice plants, multi-level car parking facility, reverse osmosis plant, food court, retail market, etc.

''The project will benefit 700 fishing boats operating at Cochin fishing harbor, which will support direct livelihoods of about 10,000 fishers and indirect livelihoods of about 30,000 fishers across the value chain,'' an official statement said.

It is envisaged that the modernization project will support substantial improvement in the hygienic conditions and increase in earnings from export of fish and fish products, it added.

National Fisheries Development Board Chief Executive Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Cochin Port Authority Chairperson M Beena, Kerala government's Principal Secretary (fisheries) K S Srinivas were among other officials present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023