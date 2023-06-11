Left Menu

Gujarat: Five parked cars gutted due to fire in Botad, operation underway to douse flames

"Five parked cars were gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot," an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:45 IST
Gujarat: Five parked cars gutted due to fire in Botad, operation underway to douse flames
Visual from tjhe spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five cars parked inside a farm were gutted after a fire broke out in Gujarat's Botad on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Five parked cars were gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot," an official statement said. Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said. Earlier on May 29 a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Goblej village in Gujarat's Kheda district however no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023