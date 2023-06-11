Left Menu

Roads in several parts of Dharamshala choke amid rising tourist footfall

Tourist footfall has increased in Dharamshala and people continue to throng hill stations amid summers. This has also led to accumulation of litter and garbage on busy streets of Dharamshala.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:35 IST
Roads in several parts of Dharamshala choke amid rising tourist footfall
Roads in several parts of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh choke. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Roads in several parts of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh choked and traffic came to a standstill as tourists continued to head to the hill station.

Tourist footfall has increased in Dharamshala and people continue to throng the hill station amid summer and heat waves prevailing in several parts of the country.

According to Ashwani Bamba, President of the Hotel Association in Dharamshala, "There is only 40 to 50 percent occupancy in hotels during weekends and that too especially on Saturday night in Dharamshala here. The majority of tourists have been diverted towards J&K, Uttarakhand, and Manali as well. Dharamshala is lacking some basic infrastructure facilities. We need to develop them. Many people are staying in homestays etc." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023