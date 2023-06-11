Roads in several parts of Dharamshala choke amid rising tourist footfall

Roads in several parts of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh choked and traffic came to a standstill as tourists continued to head to the hill station.

Tourist footfall has increased in Dharamshala and people continue to throng the hill station amid summer and heat waves prevailing in several parts of the country.

According to Ashwani Bamba, President of the Hotel Association in Dharamshala, "There is only 40 to 50 percent occupancy in hotels during weekends and that too especially on Saturday night in Dharamshala here. The majority of tourists have been diverted towards J&K, Uttarakhand, and Manali as well. Dharamshala is lacking some basic infrastructure facilities. We need to develop them. Many people are staying in homestays etc." (ANI)

