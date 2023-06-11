Left Menu

Subsidiary of Algeria's Sonatrach signs deal with British-Chinese consortium for petrochemical complex

A subsidiary of Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach has signed a deal with a British-Chinese consortium to establish a petrochemical complex in the Algerian city of Oran, the North African country's state news agency said on Sunday. The planned complex should produce 550,000 tons of polypropylene per year, the state news agency said.

A subsidiary of Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach has signed a deal with a British-Chinese consortium to establish a petrochemical complex in the Algerian city of Oran, the North African country's state news agency said on Sunday. The planned complex should produce 550,000 tons of polypropylene per year, the state news agency said. It is scheduled to be completed in 42 months.

The deal was signed by Sonatrach's STEP Polymers, British Petrofac and China's HQC.

