Amid heatwave concerns, IMD issues cyclone alert in Gujarat

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid heatwave conditions likely over several parts of the country, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday gave a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat. "Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June," IMD said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, IMD had said that hot weather and heat wave conditions will likely continue for the next three days in Odisha and several places in the state will experience temperatures 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal. Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Umashankar Das said, "We are expecting hot weather conditions and heat wave conditions to continue for the next three days. Apart from that, several places in Odisha will experience above normal temperatures by 4-6 degrees."

IMD Scientist Das further mentioned that an orange warning has been issued in this regard. "We have issued an Orange warning. This condition will continue till June 13. We are expecting that afterwards there is a slight fall in temperature. So, heatwave conditions will no more prevail in various districts," he said.

As several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the current situation in the country. IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave." (ANI)

