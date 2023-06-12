Left Menu

Gujarat: People being shifted to temporary shelters amid Cyclone alert

According to officials, 6 ships left the port on Sunday and 11 more ships will depart tomorrow. Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert. Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham.

Amid the cyclone alert in the state of Gujarat, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat's Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation.

Om Prakash, the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Gujarat's Kandla said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing tomorrow. "Six ships left the port today and 11 more ships will depart tomorrow. Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert. Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham," the PRO said.

Notably, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. "Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June," IMD said in a tweet on Sunday. (ANI)

