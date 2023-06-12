Left Menu

Three high-end hotels to be opened along Kiratpur-Manali four-lane for tourists: Himachal CM Sukhu

While presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) at his official residence Oak Over Shimla on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Corporation would open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane in the near future to facilitate the tourists and other commuters.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:07 IST
Three high-end hotels to be opened along Kiratpur-Manali four-lane for tourists: Himachal CM Sukhu
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presides over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) at his official residence Oak Over Shimla on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Corporation would open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane in the near future to facilitate the tourists and other commuters. He said, "These hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and aim to enhance the tourism experience in the State. A consultant has conducted a study to determine the best approach for implementing this project."

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure for promoting tourism in the State and said that the inflow of tourists would significantly increase once the four-lane road becomes operational. The State Government would provide all basic amenities to the tourists. The government's efforts in expanding tourism infrastructure and services are expected to not only enhance the experience of visitors but also create employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "In a recent cabinet meeting, the decision was made to establish Highway-cum-Tourist Police Stations with necessary staff at Baghed in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district and Bhunter in Kullu district, along the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway to ensure safety and security of the commuter." Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Amit Kashyap presented a comprehensive overview of the corporation's ongoing projects during the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023