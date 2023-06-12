MP: Fire at Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal spreads from third floor to sixth; efforts on to douse flames

A massive fire, which broke out at Satpura Bhawan located in the state capital, has now spread from the third floor to sixth floor of the building, an official said. Initially, the fire incident occurred at the third floor of the building where there is the office of the Tribal Welfare Department and the Health Department.

On getting the information about the incident fire tenders rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire. Earlier, Arera Hills police station in charge RK Singh said, "A fire broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan. No casualties were reported as the staff working there immediately rushed out of the office. 15 fire tenders are present here at the spot to douse the fire. 50% of the fire is under control. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained."

Notably, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team was also present on the spot. The fire brigade teams of BHEL were also called along with the team of the municipal corporation. (ANI)

