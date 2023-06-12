CM Dhami meets people from different areas of Uttarakhand to solve problems

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is meeting people from different areas of the state every day in the reception hall located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office to solve their problems.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is meeting people from different areas of the state. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is meeting people from different areas of the state every day in the reception hall located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office to solve their problems. The problems and complaints related to various departments are coming up before the Chief Minister.

On the instructions of the CM Dhami, information about the action taken on the problems and complaints related to the departments is also being sent by the Chief Minister's Office for quick redressal. CM Dhami listened to the problems of the people on Monday in the reception hall located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

During this, the office bearers of Bharatiya Kisan Union Welfare Foundation under the leadership of the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Welfare Foundation Somdutt Sharma met the Chief Minister and informed him about the decisions being taken by the government to promote agriculture and horticulture in Uttarakhand and in the interest of farmers. Appreciated and also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. He also handed over a demand letter to the Chief Minister to provide better facilities to the farmers in the state.

The Chief Minister said that several efforts are being made by the government to increase the income of the farmers. (ANI)

