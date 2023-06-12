J-K: Sikh community displays exemplary brotherhood as local Haj pilgrims bid farewell in Kupwara

In a heartwarming display of interfaith harmony, the Sikh community in the border tehsil Karnah of Kupwara District, North Kashmir, bid a heartfelt farewell to local Haj pilgrims. The members of the Sikh community donned garlands and expressed their solidarity and support for their Muslim neighbours embarking on the sacred pilgrimage.

Jatinder Singh, a Sikh community member, emphasized the strong bond between the Sikh and Muslim communities, stating, "We live with Muslims in brotherhood and participate equally in every auspicious occasion. It is our duty to extend our warm wishes and support to our Muslim brothers and sisters undertaking the holy Haj pilgrimage." Echoing Jatinder's sentiments, Jasvinder Singh shared a prayer for the acceptance of their neighbours' Haj journey and said, "We pray to God that their Haj will be accepted by Allah. We are all brothers and sisters, regardless of our faiths."

The local Haj pilgrims, Raja Ali Gowhar and Raja Mehmood Khan were deeply moved by the show of unity and expressed their gratitude. Raja Ali Gowhar emotionally remarked, "We are overwhelmed by the support and affection shown by our Sikh brothers and sisters. This act of solidarity is a testament to the beauty of our country and our region. In a world divided by religion, race, and caste, such examples of humanity taking precedence are exceedingly rare."

Raja Mehmood Khan echoed his sentiments, stating, "We will always remember this gesture and will continue to pray for the preservation of our cherished brotherhood. Our bonds transcend religious boundaries, and this incident reinforces the harmony that exists within our diverse community." The heartening display of unity and respect between the Sikh and Muslim communities in the border tehsil Karnah serves as a shining example for the rest of the nation. It is a testament to the enduring spirit of tolerance, mutual respect, and communal harmony that flourishes in the region, reflecting the rich cultural fabric of Kashmir.

As the local Haj pilgrims embark on their spiritual journey, their Sikh neighbours stand firmly by their side, ensuring that love and brotherhood transcend all divisions, fostering a stronger and more cohesive society. (ANI)

