SJVN Green Energy bagged 200 MW wind energy project worth Rs 1,400 cr

State-owned SJVN Ltd arm SJVN Green Energy on Monday bagged a 200 MW wind power project entailing an investment of Rs 1,400 crore in a tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India. This wind power project will be developed by SJVN Green Energy anywhere in India through EPC (engineering procurement construction) contract, a BSE filing stated.

The tentative cost of construction/development of this project is Rs 1,400 crore, it said.

SJVN Green Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, participated in the tariff-based competitive bidding process for the selection of wind power developers for setting up of 1,200 MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system) connected wind power projects in India (Phase-XIV) conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

SJVN Green Energy bagged the full quoted capacity of a 200 MW wind power project at the rate of Rs 3.24/Unit on a build own and operate (BOO) basis through e-RA (reverse auction) conducted on June 12, 2023.

The Power Sell Agreement (PSA) will be executed after the issuance of the LOI (letter of intent) from the SECI. The project is expected to generate 578.16 MUs (million units) annually and the cumulative energy generation for 25 years would be about 14,454 MU. As per RFS (request for solution) the project will be commissioned in a period of 24 months from the date of signing of PSA. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 7,08,246 tonnes of carbon emissions and would contribute to the government's mission of reduction in carbon emissions.

