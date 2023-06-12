Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm
Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge.
Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan's departure in a memo to staff on Monday. He'll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months.
