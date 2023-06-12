Mumbai: Six drown at Juhu Beach; 2 rescued, 4 missing

As many as six people drowned at Mumbai's Juhu Beach in which the public rescued two and four people are still missing, officials said. "The incident took place on Monday and was reported at 5:28 pm in which 6 people drowned in the sea at Juhu Beach. Out of 6 people, public members rescued 2 and 4 people are still missing," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The search operation is underway, officials said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, three youths who went to take a bath in the Blue Water Lake in Raipur, Chhattisgarh died due to drowning. The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday. All the deceased belonged to Birgaon village, a senior police officer said.

They went to take a bath in the Blue Water Lake under the Mana police station limits in Raipur and died due to drowning, Bhavesh Gautam, Incharge, Mana Basti police station said. "Bodies of two have been recovered," he said.

A search operation is on to find the third body. "The deceased were Nadim Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, and Faisal Azam. They were students," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)