BRIEF-Moody's Affirms UBS Group AG's Senior Unsecured Debt Ratings At A3 And Changes Outlook To Positive From Negative

Moody's : * MOODY'S: AFFIRMS UBS GROUP AG'S SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS AT A3 AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM NEGATIVE

* MOODY'S: UPGRADES CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG'S SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO A3, WITH A POSITIVE OUTLOOK, CONCLUDING REVIEW FOR UPGRADE * MOODY'S: AFFIRMS RATING OF UBS GROUP AG'S AT1 INSTRUMENTS AT BAA3 (HYB) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

