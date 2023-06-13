Left Menu

Law Minister, former CJI, Attorney General attend SC Bar Association President's felicitation ceremony

Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala has recently been elected as the new president of the SC Bar Association.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) KG Balakrishnan, and Attorney General of India R Venkatramani attended the felicitation ceremony of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish Aggarwala organised here in the national capital on Monday. Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala has recently been elected as the new president of the SCBA.

Addressing the event, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Bar and Bench have a relationship since the legal system has been created. The new SCBA president comes from Haryana which has prosperity and greenery. You now have the opportunity to spread the same values into the Bar and legal system". "We are in the Amrit Kaal. PM Modi has said many times to do an introspection of 75 years. We have to become a developed country by 2047 with human development. We don't want a country with no focus on human capital. The world is looking towards India," he added.

Attorney General R Venkitaramani also emphasised the need to "Indianise" the legal system. SCBA President Adish Aggarwala stressed that the tenure of CJI should be of minimum six months to ensure sufficient time for proper administration of justice.

Aggarwala, is a gold medalist, Ph. D. in Law. The designated advocate is a writer and social activist also. He had earlier served as Senior Additional Advocate General of the Government of Haryana Additional Advocate General of governments of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab and Special Counsel and Senior Central Government Counsel in the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

