Odisha: STF seizes 161 kg of Ganja in Angul, 3 arrested

Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, the SP of the Odisha STF, informed that in a raid against illegal storage and selling of narcotic drugs, more than 161 kg of Ganja and other incriminating evidence was discovered and seized from the accused.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Special Task Force (STF) team, on Sunday, seized 161 kg of Ganja from Chandrapur village in Odisha's Angul district and arrested three people. The three accused were identified as Sarmit Urma of Chandrapur village (under Athamallik police station limits), Rohit Behra of Madhapur village (under Athamallik police station limits), and Sunil Deep of Routpada (under Harabhanga police station limits, Boudh district).

Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, the SP of the Odisha STF, informed that in a raid against illegal storage and selling of narcotic drugs, more than 161 kg of Ganja and other incriminating evidence was discovered and seized from the accused. A case has been registered based on the report of the STF at the Athamallik Police Station.

Further investigation is going on. In the drive against the illegal possession and sale of narcotic drugs, since 2020 the STF has seized more than 69 kg of Brown Sugar Heroin, 202 grams of Cocaine, 750 grams of Opium, and more than 115 quintals of Ganja or Marijuana. The STF has also arrested more than 172 drug peddlers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

