Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues Orange alert for Saurashtra, Kutch coasts in Gujarat

Biparjoy is set to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:30 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy (Pic credit/IMD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS). "Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD tweeted.

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclonic storm that is gushing through the Arabian sea. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the impending Cyclone Biparjoy and assured all possible help to the state.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM tweeted. PM Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the State Government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, etc., and are restored immediately in the event of damage caused to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

