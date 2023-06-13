Left Menu

UP conversion case: Key accused Shahnawaz Khan likely to be produced in Ghaziabad court

Shanawaz Khan alias Baddo, the key accused in Ghaziabad's alleged gaming app conversion racket, is likely to be produced in the Ghaziabad court on Tuesday afternoon.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:59 IST
UP conversion case: Key accused Shahnawaz Khan likely to be produced in Ghaziabad court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shanawaz Khan alias Baddo, the key accused in Ghaziabad's alleged gaming app conversion racket, is likely to be produced in the Ghaziabad court on Tuesday afternoon. Khan was arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, June 11.

Earlier on Monday, a Thane court handed over his transit remand to Uttar Pradesh police till June 15. Shahnawaz is a resident of Mumbai's Mumbra and is wanted by the Ghaziabad police. While granting the transit remand of the accused, the court questioned Uttar Pradesh Police over security arrangements and how they will take Shahnawaz to Uttar Pradesh.

A man from Ghaziabad had lodged a complaint with the police last month alleging that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his son to Islam. Based on the man's complaint, Khan and the mosque's cleric in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday that the government had prepared a framework regarding online gaming through which games involving betting, harmful to users, and that can be addictive will be banned in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023