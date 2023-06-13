Kerala: Customs Department seizes gold worth 57 lakhs fom pax coming from Bahrain

The Kochi airport customs department, on Tuesday, seized 1069.57 grams of gold worth 57 lakhs from a passenger coming from Bahrain via Calicut. The pax was on Air India express, flight number IX-474. Four capsules of gold in compund form were concealed inside his body. The passenger, identified as Asraf, is a native of Kozhikode. The gold has been seized from his possession. Investigation is underway

Further details are awaited. On June 10, an official statement said that the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kochi Airport seized 2207.24 gms of foreign-origin gold jewellery worth Rs 1,21,83,965.

The Customs department said that the gold was recovered from the four passengers who had arrived at the airport from Malaysia on Friday. "The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Kochi, seized 2207.24 gms of foreign-origin gold jewellery worth Rs 1,21,83,965 from 4 passengers who had arrived from Malaysia at Kochi Airport," the official statement said. (ANI)

