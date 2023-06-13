Ahead of polls, MP govt hikes financial aid under scheme for farmers to Rs 6,000 a year

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday increased the financial assistance provided to farmers under a welfare scheme to Rs 6,000 per year from Rs 4,000 earlier and the new amount will in addition to Rs 6,000 paid annually to cultivators in the country under a central programme, an announcement that came just months ahead of the Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement to increase the income support amount under 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana' to Rs, 6,000 annually from Rs 4,000 now, bringing it at par with Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which small and marginal farmers get Rs, 6,000 (in three equal instalments) per year.

He said like beneficiaries under the 'Ladli Behna' scheme for women, farmers in the state, too, will now get Rs 1,000 per month (after adding amounts paid under MP and central government schemes).

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is paying Rs 6,000 to farmers (under Kisan Samman Nidhi). So, when I became chief minister for the fourth term (in March 2020), I also decided to give Rs 4,000 to farmers and the total amount increased to Rs 10,000,” he said, addressing a 'Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh' (a mega gathering of farmers) in Rajgarh district along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“But now the situation has changed as women will be getting Rs 1,000 per month (under 'Ladli Behna' scheme). Therefore, I am announcing today that farmers, too, will get 1,000 per month -- which means from Prime Minister you will get Rs 6,000 and your 'mama' (as Chouhan is popularly known) will also give Rs 6,000, which comes to Rs 12,000 annually and Rs 1,000 monthly,” he said in his trademark rustic style using a cordless mike to address farmers while walking on a ramp connected with the main dais.

Chouhan said till June 12, a sum of Rs 1,000 each under his government's flagship scheme, Ladli Behna, has been deposited into the bank accounts of more than 75 lakh eligible women and another 50 lakh beneficiaries will be covered soon.

Under the scheme, women aged between 23-60 years are eligible to receive Rs 1,000 per month with certain riders, including that they are not income tax payees and their families' annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh.

“They (beneficiaries) should not worry about it (receiving the amount). We are not like Kamal Nath (Congress leader and former CM), who backtracks after making promises. The remaining beneficiaries, too, will get money into their bank accounts in a day or two,” he assured.

At the event, Chouhan and Singh also dedicated Mohanpura-Kundalia Pressurized Pipe Irrigation Scheme and Gorakhpura Rural Group Nal-Jal Yojna.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end.

