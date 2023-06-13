Left Menu

Pradhan says power cuts in Odisha result of 'governance deficit', BJP announces two-day protest

There is no shortage of resources to generate power here. He said other states generate electricity by procuring coal from Odisha, but the people here were experiencing loading shedding. There is power in the state, but they cannot reach the people because of governance deficit, he said.

Taking on the Odisha government over frequent power cuts amid the heat, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said it was happening because of ''governance deficit''.

The state BJP also announced a two-day agitation outside Tata Power offices across the state from Wednesday over the issue.

Maintaining that Odisha was rich in coal and have several hydropower projects, Pradhan said, ''It is sad that the people of this state are facing power outages. There is no shortage of resources to generate power here.'' He said other states generate electricity by procuring coal from Odisha, but the people here were experiencing loading shedding. ''There is power in the state, but they cannot reach the people because of governance deficit,'' he said. The officials were busy in publicity for the government rather than governance, he alleged.

Reacting to Chief Secretary PK Jena pulling up TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd on social media for sluggish restoration of supply, Pradhan said it was not acceptable. ''The government must have signed an agreement with the discoms (distribution companies) regarding smooth electricity supply to the people. It should now ensure its proper implementation,'' he said.

State Energy Minister PK Deb has blamed poor infrastructure and nor'westers for the power cuts, claiming that there was no power shortage in the state.

Two senior leaders of the BJD -- Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik and Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh, also expressed displeasure over the frequent power outages in the state.

Patnaik held Tata Power responsible for the situation, stating that the situation was a result of improper load balancing.

''The disruption in power supply occurs due to some gaps or shortfall in distribution which are not being reviewed and upgraded from time to time,'' he said.

Tata Power said that the power outages were mostly due to nor'westers.

''We have doubled the manpower in repairing the electrical lines that were snapped due to bad weather,'' a Tata Power official said.

