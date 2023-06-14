Left Menu

District Hospital Shopian becomes first in Kashmir division to introduce AI in radio diagnosis

Under the guidance of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, the hospital has initiated a pilot project for Quick X-ray (Qxr), utilizing AI tools for more efficient diagnoses.

District Hospital Shopian has become the first hospital in Kashmir Division to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its radiology department. Under the guidance of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, the hospital has initiated a pilot project for Quick X-ray (Qxr), utilizing AI tools for more efficient diagnoses.

This innovative approach allows for the instant identification of abnormal areas in X-rays with an accuracy of over 90 per cent, greatly facilitating the final diagnosis process for radiologists. Artificial intelligence has been revolutionizing the field of healthcare by providing intelligent computing solutions to practical medical challenges. Deep learning techniques, in particular, have significantly amplified the impact of technology in healthcare, especially in radiology, which employs radiation to generate medical imaging, such as X-rays, for the detection of abnormalities.

By leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms, complex anomalous patterns in medical image data can be automatically identified, enabling assistive diagnoses for patients. Radiology produces a vast amount of clinical image data, necessitating radiologists to spend hours sifting through these images, crafting analyses, and finalizing diagnoses. However, computer vision (CV), a specialized field of artificial intelligence, can process and analyze medical images to accurately predict diseases.

The implementation of artificial intelligence at District Hospital Shopian brings numerous benefits to radiologists, streamlining their work processes. These advantages include more accurate classification of abnormalities, enhanced analysis capabilities, and faster delivery of results. Artificial intelligence in healthcare encompasses machine-learning algorithms and software that mimic human cognition, enabling the analysis, presentation, and comprehension of complex medical and healthcare data. It surpasses human capabilities by providing novel methods of diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases.

The patients have commended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for taking such progressive steps and expressed gratitude to the Administrative Secretary, Bhupinder Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Shopian, the Director of Health Services Kashmir, the Chief Medical Officer of Shopian, and the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian. These state-of-the-art medical facilities are expected to enhance healthcare services in the district, bringing District Hospital Shopian on par with other leading healthcare institutions in the Union Territory. (ANI)

