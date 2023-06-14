U.N. nuclear chief's visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant delayed by a day -RIA cites source
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:31 IST
A planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)chief Rafael Grossi to the Russian-held Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been delayed by a day, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Wednesday.
It said Grossi had been due to visit on Wednesday.
The IAEA said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the plant to check water levels after the reservoir lost a large portion of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.
