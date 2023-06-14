Seventeen drown, 100 rescued after migrant shipwreck off Greece
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Seventeen migrants drowned and 100 were rescued after their fishing vessel capsized off the town of Pylos in southern Greece, the coast guard said on Wednesday.
It is unclear how many people were on board the boat when it sank on Wednesday. Survivors were taken to the town of Kalamata, authorities said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement