Cyclone Biparjoy: Disaster Response Forces deployed in Gujarat's Kachchh region

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kachchh's Mandvi and Naliya town that is likely to be affected as the Biparjoy cyclone is getting closer, Naliya Police Sub-Inspector VR Ulva informed. There is a possibility of heavy damage due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this storm has reached very close to the coastal areas of Gujarat.

IMD has issued a warning for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kachchh. The Meteorological Department has placed this storm in the category of VSCS i.e. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. Especially Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat can be most affected by this. It will likely cross Saurashtra and Kachchh coasts near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15. There are chances of thunderstorms during this time in various parts of Gujarat.

SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams are also ready. At the same time, army officials have jointly planned relief operations with the civil administration and disaster response forces. Authorities on Tuesday shifted around 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters ahead of Biparjoy's possible landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

"Because of the cyclone, Mandvi and Naliya are declared hotspots. We have made the public aware of the disaster. The SDRF team is deployed from Ghanteshwar, Rajkot. The NDRF team has been deployed. The teams would be in direct contact with DySP and SP Vaghela of Naliya police. We will remain on alert and run the rescue operations as and when needed," VR Ulva, Police Sub Inspector Naliya Police Station said while speaking to ANI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD. "Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N and long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka," tweeted IMD.

"It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," it read. Meanwhile, at Jakhau Port in Bhuj, a large number of boats were beached as fishing has been suspended in the wake of the cyclone.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15. Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the arrangements and directed officials to be alert and take all necessary steps. In Gujarat's Junagadh, residents of coastal areas were being shifted to shelters.

Meanwhile, over 400 shelter homes were identified in Gujarat's Dwarka and people were being shifted out to the shelter homes. "More than 400 shelter homes have been identified in the Dwarka district and people are being shifted to shelter homes. PM took stock of the arrangements from concerned officials and ministers and directed them to be on alert mode and take all necessary steps," said Parshottam Rupala. (ANI)

