Left Menu

ED conducts raids in Uttarakhand, UP, seizes amount approx Rs 1.14 crores

According to the release, the ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of various FIRs registered by Uttarakhand Police against different persons regarding examinations paper leak conducted by UKSSSC, Dehradun.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:18 IST
ED conducts raids in Uttarakhand, UP, seizes amount approx Rs 1.14 crores
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at various places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in connection with a paper leak of examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), and seized cash as well as bank balances amounting to approx Rs 1.14 Crore, an official release said. According to the release, the ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of various FIRs registered by Uttarakhand Police against different persons regarding examinations paper leak conducted by UKSSSC, Dehradun.

During the investigation, it has come to light that RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, Lucknow is the printing press where papers of the examinations conducted by UKSSSC were being printed and it had played a significant role in the leak. The release said that the examination papers were sold to a number of candidates at approx Rs 10-15 Lakhs per paper by the middlemen and employees of RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd.

"A huge amount of money was taken by the accused persons from potential candidates in lieu of leaking the papers to them," added the release. Further during the course of an investigation under PMLA, 2002, it is also revealed that the accused persons have made/earned properties worth crores of rupees in a short span of time.

The official statement said, "The purported action has resulted in the seizure/ freezing of cash as well as bank balances amounting to approx Rs 1.14 Crore along with various incriminating documents, property documents and corroborative evidence to prove the offence of Money Laundering u/s 3 of PMLA, 2002." Further investigation into the matter is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023