ED conducts raids in Uttarakhand, UP, seizes amount approx Rs 1.14 crores

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at various places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in connection with a paper leak of examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), and seized cash as well as bank balances amounting to approx Rs 1.14 Crore, an official release said. According to the release, the ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of various FIRs registered by Uttarakhand Police against different persons regarding examinations paper leak conducted by UKSSSC, Dehradun.

During the investigation, it has come to light that RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, Lucknow is the printing press where papers of the examinations conducted by UKSSSC were being printed and it had played a significant role in the leak. The release said that the examination papers were sold to a number of candidates at approx Rs 10-15 Lakhs per paper by the middlemen and employees of RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd.

"A huge amount of money was taken by the accused persons from potential candidates in lieu of leaking the papers to them," added the release. Further during the course of an investigation under PMLA, 2002, it is also revealed that the accused persons have made/earned properties worth crores of rupees in a short span of time.

The official statement said, "The purported action has resulted in the seizure/ freezing of cash as well as bank balances amounting to approx Rs 1.14 Crore along with various incriminating documents, property documents and corroborative evidence to prove the offence of Money Laundering u/s 3 of PMLA, 2002." Further investigation into the matter is under progress. (ANI)

