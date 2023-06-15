Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces to tackle cyclone 'Biparjoy'

As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat's coastal areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces to tackle the storm.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:34 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces to tackle cyclone 'Biparjoy'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat's coastal areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces to tackle the storm. "Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy'. The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone," tweeted Singh.

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and traverse all along the Rann upto Rajasthan. Around 4,500 people have been shifted from their homes to shelter homes as a precautionary safety measure ahead of cyclone Biparjoy reaching the coast of Gujarat, informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parth Talsania.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also prepared itself to overcome the challenges posed by the effects of the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann upto Rajasthan. Gujarat, Inspector General, Border Security Force Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee the measures being adopted to mitigate the devastating effects posed by the cyclone and took stock of readiness to deal with any contingency.

The cyclone is predicted to pass through all along the Indo-Pak international border. Besides guarding the international border, BSF has swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023