Nigerian national held with mephedrone worth Rs20 lakh in Mumbai

According to police, the accused was arrested during patrolling on Tuesday evening after 102 mg of mephedrone was recovered from him.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 01:47 IST
Mumbai police with accused Nigerian national. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai Crime Branch Police have arrested a Nigerian man from the Borivali area of the city and recovered Mephedrone drugs worth over Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, the accused was arrested during patrolling on Tuesday evening after 102 mg of mephedrone was recovered from him.

The police said that the accused had been living in India without valid documents and a passport. Police registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against the accused and presented him in a local court, from where he was sent to police remand.

Further investigation is underway, said Mumbai Police. In another incident of drug seizure a Special Task Force (STF) team, on Sunday, seized 161 kg of Ganja from Chandrapur village in Odisha's Angul district and arrested three persons.

The three accused were identified as Sarmit Urma of Chandrapur village (under Athamallik police station limits), Rohit Behra of Madhapur village (under Athamallik police station limits), and Sunil Deep of Routpada (under Harabhanga police station limits, Boudh district). Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, the SP of the Odisha STF, informed that in a raid against illegal storage and selling of narcotic drugs, more than 161 kg of Ganja and other incriminating evidence was discovered and seized from the trio. (ANI)

