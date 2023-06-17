Invest more in changed UP, connect youth with training, employment: CM Yogi appeals to entrepreneurs

Udyami Mitra will not only serve as a bridge between the entrepreneurs investing in the state and the government machinery, but also as the third eye of the government as youths associated with the CM Fellowship Scheme do in aspirational development blocks, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Distributing an incentive amount of Rs 232 crore to various entrepreneurs as well as appointment letters to 102 Udyami Mitrasat at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, CM Yogi said that Udyami Mitras will try to solve investors' problems and if there is no solution available at the local level, they will apprise the concerned department about it to find it.

The CM also appealed to the entrepreneurs to invest more in the state and connect the youth of the state with skill development, using their CSR funds. On this occasion, various entrepreneurs appreciated the improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh and the investment-friendly facilities like Single Window Clearance of the Yogi Government and gave suggestions. Top Udyami Mitras also shared their experiences of training with the CM.

Addressing Udyami Mitras, CM Yogi said, "More than 100 Udyami Mitras have been selected here, who have received 14 days' training and have also inspected some industrial sites. You are about to start a new inning of life. Within the next three years, you will contribute strongly to furthering the possibilities of investment in Uttar Pradesh under these programmes. Your work will be evaluated every month. After the successful tenure of three years, any Udyami Mitras who is associated with industrial development or is willing to join any service of various authorities or government will be given age relaxation as well as special weightage." The Chief Minister said that besides making Uttar Pradesh the country's number one economy, Udyami Mitras will play an important role in achieving the goal of Ease of Doing Business.

"You have to see that no one can point a finger at you anywhere. There will be an attempt to lure you and break your morale. But, you must keep in mind the 25 crore people of the state and carry out your duties with unwavering commitment and dedication to establish the state as a one trillion dollar economy and as the country's biggest economy," he remarked. Referring to the youth selected for CM Fellowship Scheme, he said that they are going to the selected aspirational development blocks and contributing to establishing them as development blocks, connecting these with the process of development.

Referring to the eligibility of Udyami Mitras, the CM said that 1500 people had applied, out of which 105 candidates were selected, including 87 men and 18 women. Besides, 15 persons are on the waiting list. "All the candidates who have been selected here have come from respected universities. Graduate, Post Graduate candidates applied from top educational institutes including the University of Wales, UK, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, BHU, Triple IIT Prayagraj and NIT Prayagraj. It is an appeal to all of you that this is an opportunity for you to work, to prove yourself and to use your potential in the interest of the state. This time you must have seen that we have received proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crores at the Global Investors Summit. Uttar Pradesh has set the standard of how the Investors Summit should be held," he further pointed out.

CM Yogi said today, no entrepreneur or businessman can complain that some goon has called them for donations or for cooperation in elections in UP, emphasising that the government will not let them down after the trust they have reposed in the government. He also appealed to the entrepreneurs to invest more and more in the changed Uttar Pradesh and create employment. "Use your CSR funds in Uttar Pradesh only. Every industry must associate one institution with itself. Connect the youth here with the work of skill development as per your requirement. Provide training to the people associated with the institution at your place," CM said.

"We have also started CM Internship Scheme. Under the scheme, youth will work with you for a certain period of time and later be adjusted elsewhere. We have set a target to connect 7.5 lakh youth with this within the next one year in Uttar Pradesh", Yogi added further. On this occasion, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Minister of State for Industrial Development and Parliamentary Jaswant Saini, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Minister's advisors Avnish Awasthi, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Principal Secretary Narendra Bhushan, Industrial Development and Invest Officials of UP and many entrepreneurs from the country and the state were present. (ANI)

