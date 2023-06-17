MP: Five held for attempting to run vehicle over state energy minister's brother in Gwalior

Five persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to run over vehicle on state energy minister Pardhuman Singh Tomar's brother in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday. The incident occurred near a Dhaba at Atal Dwar under Purani Chhawani police station limits in the district on Friday night. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the spot. The Dhaba was operated by the minister's brother Satendra Singh Tomar.

After the incident, Tomar said, "An attempt was made to run over a vehicle on my brother three times last night. A complaint for the same was registered in the Purani Chhawani police station and some accused have been arrested in the matter. I urged the police to find out the reason for this attempt after questioning the accused." "The reason for the attack is not clear yet and it will be known only after the investigation of the police. We do not have any enmity with those people and we also want to know who is behind the incident. We have also provided the CCTV footage of the incident to the police," Tomar added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijay Singh Bhadauriya said, "The incident occurred near a Dhaba at Atal Gate under Purani Chhawani police station limits in the district last night. There were six people in two cars and they came there to celebrate a birthday party. After that they started making a fuss after consuming alcohol at the dhaba." "When they were stopped by the hotel staff, they abused them and during this they tried to run over a car on the hotel staff. After that the owner of the hotel, the minister's brother came and they tried the same against him as well. Later, the police were informed about the incident. They reached the spot and arrested five people. One accused fled away with a vehicle," he added.

All these five accused people are residents of Morena district and police are trying to find their criminal records. Prima facie it came to light that those people were in an inebriated state and had come for the birthday party. Further investigation is going on to ascertain the reason behind the incident, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)