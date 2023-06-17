25 properties involved in drug trafficking sealed on directions of Delhi LG

In line with Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's zero tolerance towards the drug menace, for the first time, 25 properties involved in drug trafficking have been sealed in the national capital with authorities contemplating to demolish the properties. "The move aims at sending a strict message against drug trafficking in the city and deter the drug mafia from indulging in such acts," the release stated.

"The LG on April 27 directed the concerned agencies to seal the properties/buildings that are being used for drug peddling and begin the proceedings for demolishing such properties.," it stated. Following a crackdown by Delhi Police against the drug mafia in the city, 25 properties all across Delhi were identified that were used for peddling either through the property owners or other occupants, it read.

Subsequently, the properties were sealed by the MCD on the recommendation of the Delhi Police. "Moreover, 24 out of the total properties sealed by MCD are residential properties and they were conveniently being used by drug peddlers without raising suspicion. Out of the 25 properties, seven properties have been sealed in Shahdara (North) zone followed by four properties each in the Central and Narela zones," it stated.

It may be noted that the LG while chairing the fifth meeting of the State Level Committee of NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination), had directed the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies to ruthlessly curb the drug menace. Apart from sealing/demolishing the properties, the LG has also directed the Transport Department, GNCTD, to make necessary provisions for cancelling the permit of the vehicles involved in drug trafficking, the release said.

The steps aim at making Delhi 'drug-free', with active participation of all stakeholder agencies of the State and the Central Government. The LG noted that drug trafficking was not merely a petty criminal act but an international design to weaken the country. He exhorted the law-enforcing agencies to work in a mission mode to fight this menace.

The LG stressed strict enforcement on the ground and asked Delhi Police to identify and submit a list of all existing and new hotspots of drug trafficking in the Capital along with a detailed plan to eliminate these hotspots. (ANI)

