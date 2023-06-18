Left Menu

Odisha: Four wagons of goods train derail in Odisha 's Rayagada

The accident took place a few weeks after the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which at least 291 people died.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 11:32 IST
Odisha: Four wagons of goods train derail in Odisha 's Rayagada
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four wagons of a goods train got derailed while it was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Ambodala yard in Rayagada district of Odisha on Saturday. There was no official confirmation from the East Coast Railway about the incident. It was on its way to the plant from Ambadola in Odisha's Rayagada on a special route.

The accident took place a few weeks after the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which at least 291 people died. The tragic incident that took place on June 2 involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train. Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21 to meet and thank doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue during the tough times of the rail accident.

The Railway Minister will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance. The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023