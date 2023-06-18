Strength of disaster management that India has developed is becoming an example: PM Modi during 102nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Stating that the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years has become an "example", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the people of Kutch for facing Cyclone Biparjoy with "full courage and preparedness." Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat.

"The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today. Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness," said PM Modi during the 102nd episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. Stating the reason for the radio address being scheduled a week earlier, PM Modi said, "Usually 'Mann Ki Baat' comes to you on the last Sunday of every month, but this time it is happening a week earlier. As you all know, I will be in America next week and the schedule there is going to be very busy, so I thought what could be better than the blessings of the people to give me energy."

"Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge," PM Modi further added. (ANI)

