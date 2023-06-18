Left Menu

Gruha Jyoti: Karnataka govt sees 55,000 registrations on Day 1 for scheme to avail 200 units of free power

The first day of registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka saw 55,000 registration on Sunday by 6 pm, the Electricity Department said.Gruha Jyoti scheme is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:43 IST
Gruha Jyoti: Karnataka govt sees 55,000 registrations on Day 1 for scheme to avail 200 units of free power
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first day of registration for 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka saw 55,000 registration on Sunday by 6 pm, the Electricity Department said.

'Gruha Jyoti' scheme is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state. Registrations for the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu government portal under a special custom-made page (https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in), the department said in a statement.

''The e-governance department has made the registration process very simple. The consumers have to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhar number, and mobile number,'' the statement read.

The registration simultaneously started at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres across the state, the department said. It added that there was a good response from the consumers to register for the scheme.

''Despite being Sunday, officials of all electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) were in the field supervising the registration process and made it hassle-free,'' the department said.

The Energy Department clarified that no documents or records were needed for registering to the Gruha Jyothi scheme and the consumers can avail it by using their own mobile phone, laptop or from any internet café.

For more information, consumers can approach the nearest electricity office or call the 24x7 helpline number 1912, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023